Sunday, February 12, 2017

Report: Jahlil Okafor could sit out until All-Star break due to trade talks

February 12, 2017
by Grey Papke

It sounds like a Jahlil Okafor trade is closer than ever.

According to Keith Pompey of Philly.com, discussions on a possible Okafor trade are far enough along that the Philadelphia 76ers could hold the big man out of their next two games leading up to the All-Star break.

Okafor was held out of Saturday night’s contest, reportedly for the same reason.

It is unclear if and where Okafor is going. He’s been the subject of trade rumors for quite some time, with this team being the latest rumored suitor.


