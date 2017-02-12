Report: Jahlil Okafor could sit out until All-Star break due to trade talks

It sounds like a Jahlil Okafor trade is closer than ever.

According to Keith Pompey of Philly.com, discussions on a possible Okafor trade are far enough along that the Philadelphia 76ers could hold the big man out of their next two games leading up to the All-Star break.

There's a chance that Okafor could sit out the final two games prior to the all-star break due to ongoing trade talks. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) February 12, 2017

Okafor was held out of Saturday night’s contest, reportedly for the same reason.

Sixers, about to break Miami’s 13-game win streak, held Jahlil Okafor out of tonight’s game as trade discussions gain momentum, per sources. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) February 12, 2017

It is unclear if and where Okafor is going. He’s been the subject of trade rumors for quite some time, with this team being the latest rumored suitor.