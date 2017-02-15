Jahlil Okafor: Dealing with trade rumors is ‘really difficult’

Philadelphia 76ers big man Jahlil Okafor has been dealing with trade rumors pretty much all season, but they have only intensified in recent days.

Okafor is expected to return to action Tuesday after sitting out a game due to advanced trade discussions, and he admitted that the constant churning of the rumor mill takes its toll.

“I’m just trying to focus on playing basketball,” Okafor said Wednesday, via Jeff Goodman of ESPN. “It’s really difficult with all the rumors, not knowing if I’ll be here tomorrow. But I know I’m playing tonight and that’s what I’m focusing on.

“The organization has been up front with me and communicating with me that they were in advanced trades. They didn’t tell me I was certainly out of the door, just that it was a possibility. I’m grateful of Coach (Brett Brown) and [the] organization that was up front with me. I know it’s rare for teams to do that.”

Brown admitted that the sheer length of the Okafor trade saga is unusual.

“This isn’t uncommon as it relates to the topic,” Brown said. “It is uncommon as it relates to the length of time.”

As for Okafor returning to action, Brown suggested not to take it as a sign that trade talks surrounding the player have subsided.

“I don’t believe they are off,” Brown said. “I believe this particular one has not happened. The trade deadline is this week and it’s probably fluid. The one that was the reason for us reacting to Jahlil not being with the team, very advanced discussions, did not happen.”

The Sixers are making no secret of the fact that they’ve been trying to trade Okafor. Nothing has come of one potential destination yet, but it seems much more likely than not that he’ll have a new home before the Feb. 23 trade deadline.