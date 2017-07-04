Report: Jamal Crawford could look to force his way to Warriors

Jamal Crawford has been discussed as being part of a potential three-team trade that would send him to the Hawks, but the veteran guard reportedly has no intention of staying in Atlanta.

ESPN’s Chris Haynes and Marc Spears are reporting that Crawford would seek an immediate buyout from the Hawks if he ends up being traded in a deal involving Danilo Gallinari. If Atlanta grants the 37-year-old’s request, he would likely look to sign with the Warriors if they have not yet used their $5.2 million midlevel exception.

For what it’s worth, Sam Amick of USA Today notes that Crawford would have to be willing to eat a lot of money on his current deal for Atlanta to entertain a buyout.

One step at a time on the Jamal Crawford front, as I'm told Hawks won't do buyout unless he gives a lot back. There's $17.2 mil left on deal — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 4, 2017

Crawford was all-in on remaining with the Los Angeles Clippers and was even a part of the team’s pitch to bring back Blake Griffin, so you can understand why he doesn’t want to play for the Hawks. Signing with the defending NBA champions would be a nice compromise for him.

A lot would still need to happen for Crawford to be traded to the Hawks, and you can read more about the potential deal here. Nick Young has also been mentioned as a possibility for Golden State’s midlevel exception.