Jamal Crawford reportedly has interest in Lakers

Jamal Crawford could end up looking for a new team, and it sounds like he’d like to join the Lakers.

ESPN’s Marc J. Spears reported Tuesday about Crawford’s interest in the Lakers.

Veteran guard Jamal Crawford's preference would be to join rookie Lonzo Ball in the backcourt with the Lakers if… https://t.co/UTZ31FYTxi — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 4, 2017

Crawford reportedly will be a part of the three-way trade between the Clippers, Hawks and Nuggets. Reports have said that he would not report to the Hawks if traded there and that he instead would seek a buyout.

Should Crawford become a free agent, he has been mentioned in connection with the Warriors. And now the Lakers — the crosstown rival of the team for whom Crawford has played since 2012 — are another possibility.