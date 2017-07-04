Ad Unit
Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Jamal Crawford reportedly has interest in Lakers

July 4, 2017
by Larry Brown

Jamal Crawford

Jamal Crawford could end up looking for a new team, and it sounds like he’d like to join the Lakers.

ESPN’s Marc J. Spears reported Tuesday about Crawford’s interest in the Lakers.

Crawford reportedly will be a part of the three-way trade between the Clippers, Hawks and Nuggets. Reports have said that he would not report to the Hawks if traded there and that he instead would seek a buyout.

Should Crawford become a free agent, he has been mentioned in connection with the Warriors. And now the Lakers — the crosstown rival of the team for whom Crawford has played since 2012 — are another possibility.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus