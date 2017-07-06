Report: Jamal Crawford very interested in Cavs after speaking with LeBron

The Cleveland Cavaliers could be adding a bit of playground flair.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports on Thursday that former Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford is “very interested” in signing with the Cavs after having a recent conversation with LeBron James.

The 37-year-old Crawford was dealt to the Atlanta Hawks as a part of the three-team sign-and-trade that sent Danilo Gallinari to the LA Clippers and Paul Millsap to the Denver Nuggets. But he is reportedly a buyout candidate and has also been mentioned in connection with other teams in recent days.

As for James, he notably has not been recruiting free agents to Cleveland this offseason in the traditional sense. But playing a hand in convincing Crawford, who can still carry a second unit offensively, to join a Cavs team that went to all hell last year when their starters hit the bench would go quite a long way.