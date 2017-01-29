Jamal Crawford admits trade rumors bother him

Los Angeles Clippers guard Jamal Crawford has been coming up frequently in Carmelo Anthony trade rumors, and it’s not easy on him or his family.

Crawford admitted Saturday that the rumors bother him, mostly for the sake of his wife and four children.

“You’re a pro, but you’re still human,” Crawford said, via Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times. “So at the end of the day, now especially, when something is bothering you, it affects your family as well. So it’s not just me. That part bothers me more than anything.

“You just got to roll with the punches. That’s all I can do.”

Crawford has been touted as a chip in a possible Carmelo Anthony trade. Such a deal still looks like a long shot, but it doesn’t mean Crawford’s name won’t be coming up in rumors for a while.