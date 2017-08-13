Jamal Murray admits that dealing with trade rumors has been ‘nerve wracking’

As a good but not yet great 20-year-old, Jamal Murray is prime fodder for trade rumors at this time of year, and even he will admit to some anxiety.

In an interview with Donnovan Bennett of Sportsnet that was published on Saturday, the Denver Nuggets guard opened up about his uncertain offseason.

“It’s different knowing I could be in Cleveland right now. I could be in Minnesota. I could be anywhere in a couple days,” said Murray. “It’s kind of nerve wracking because you don’t know what’s going on and there are so many rumors. I just have to stay ready and prepared for any opportunity.”

Murray, who averaged 9.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game as a rookie in 2016-17, seems to have gotten at least some indications from Denver that they plan on keeping him around. But while he is a dynamic backcourt talent with tremendous upside, Murray is not quite a true cornerstone player just yet, so it’s hard to blame him for sleeping with one eye open, so to speak.