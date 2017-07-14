James Harden admits Carmelo Anthony would help Rockets ‘tremendously’

It’s safe to say James Harden would welcome Carmelo Anthony in Houston.

The Rockets guard said at a Phoenix basketball camp on Friday that roster moves are not up to him — but he’d certainly be happy to have Anthony if general manager Daryl Morey could pull off a deal.

“I let the front office deal with that,” Harden said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “If we can get him, obviously he would help our team tremendously. What we have right now in our locker room is pretty good.

“That’s out of my hands. I go out there and put the basketball in the hoop and handle my business.”

Anthony wants out, though the Knicks have gone back and forth on their willingness to trade him. If they do, Houston seems his likeliest destination, at least for the moment.