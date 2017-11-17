James Harden, Chris Paul trade shots at one another after win

Chris Paul and James Harden have only played together in two regular season games, but it’s obvious that the two have established great chemistry with one another off the court.

The Houston Rockets scored a whopping 142 points in a win over the Phoenix Suns Thursday night. Harden was responsible for 48 of those, and he said after the game that he was “happy to have the little midget back” to help him stay on top of his game. Paul was standing right next to Harden when he made the remark, and CP3 fired back.

James Harden clowns Chris Paul and calls him "a little midget" during postgame interview pic.twitter.com/8e9WcqtPzG — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 17, 2017

Paul had just 11 of the 142 points, but he dished out 10 assists. That wasn’t bad for his first game back from an injury. Harden, on the other hand, could have done more — at least according to CP3.

Harden is obviously happy to have Paul on his team, and some comments he made earlier in the season reflected that. As long as they can stay healthy, the Rockets should have a legitimate shot to challenge the Golden State Warriors in the West. A good relationship between Harden and Paul both on and off the court can only help.