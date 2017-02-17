James Harden does not intend to mediate between Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook

Much has been made of the fact that Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant will have to share space on the Western Conference All-Star team over the weekend amidst their ongoing cold war. However, they’ll also have a player in the room who was teammates with both and might be able to help the pair break the ice.

Don’t get your hopes up, because James Harden told ESPN’s SportsCenter that he won’t go out of his way to mediate between the two.

“I’m staying out of it,” Harden said, via Marc J. Spears of the Undefeated. “It’s not my place. I’m on a totally different team now. I know them both very well. If they need advice, I will give it to them. But I’m staying out of it.”

Harden played with both players on the Oklahoma City Thunder, but in his mind, this isn’t his problem. The coach of the team isn’t holding out hope for a reconciliation, and he probably shouldn’t be.