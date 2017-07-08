Ad Unit
Saturday, July 8, 2017

James Harden, Rockets agree to reported record extension

July 8, 2017
by Grey Papke

UPDATE: The Rockets have officially announced a four-year extension with James Harden, keeping him in Houston through the 2022-23 season.

James Harden is reportedly moving close to becoming a very wealthy man.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden and the Houston Rockets are in negotiations regarding what would be the largest contract extension in league history.

Thanks to the CBA, we know that the Rockets would be able to offer Harden the Designated Player Veteran Extension, a four-year max deal in the neighborhood of $42 million a year. That would eclipse Stephen Curry’s five-year, $201 million deal in terms of average annual value, though Harden’s AAV would drop to around $38 million when the rest of his existing contract is taken into account.

The Rockets had long planned to lock down Harden long-term, and it appears that they’re closing in on doing so.


