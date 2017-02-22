James Harden rumored to be dating Ashanti

James Harden has compiled a dating roster over the years that is very Hollywood, and there are rumors swirling that the Houston Rockets star has added a well-known R&B singer to the list.

Her name is Ashanti.

Those who follow Ashanti on Instagram may have noticed that the singer-songwriter has been spending a lot of time in Houston and has attended a Rockets game or two. Ashanti grew up in New York, so it’s not as if she is repping one of her home teams.

When you play the game right… @moschino A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on Feb 10, 2017 at 10:15am PST

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on Feb 10, 2017 at 1:36pm PST

If Harden and Ashanti are dating, it’s possible the relationship began several months ago.

So I'm at Hyde in the Bellagio in Vegas and James Harden is there with Ashanti. — Lang, Ryan (@subZ6RO) July 3, 2016

For what it’s worth, MediaTakeOut.com claims to have confirmed that Harden and Ashanti have been quietly seeing each other since last year — shortly after she broke things off with former NFL defensive tackle Darnell Dockett. Ashanti was also linked to DeSean Jackson a few years back.

Harden, 27, is nearly 10 years younger than Ashanti, but he has never shied away from dating older women in the past. In fact, his most notable significant other was a few years older.

H/T Black Sports Online