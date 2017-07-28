James Harden spent so much at strip club they retired his jersey?

If James Harden continues to light it up for the Houston Rockets and can eventually lead the team on a deep playoff run or more, he just might get his jersey number retired one day. In the meantime, a strip club paying tribute to him will have to do.

On rapper Joe Budden’s podcast this week, Budden’s friend Mal claimed “one of the more popular” gentlemen’s clubs in Houston has Harden’s Rockets jersey hanging from the rafters. When Budden asked why that is, Mal said it has to do with Harden spending so much cash there.

“They were doing that because they said James just be going in there spending like, you know what I mean, so they gave him his own jersey hanging from the rafters of the strip club,” Mal said.

The comment was made in passing, and you can hear it around the 21-minute mark of the podcast.

Pro athletes tend to spend a lot of time in strip clubs, so that isn’t exactly shocking. Harden must have spent a lot of money to become a legend at this particular club, but former NBA player Jalen Rose says there are probably a few strip clubs that would consider doing the same for him.

Check out @JalenandJacoby => James Harden’s Jersey Retired In Houston Strip Club? https://t.co/1Lg75fIdej — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) July 28, 2017

If you saw what one of Harden’s first stops was after the Rockets were eliminated by the San Antonio Spurs in the playoffs, you can probably see why he is a strip club legend.

H/T Bro Bible