Three-time NBA champ, LeBron’s comrade James Jones has retired

The Suns’ team website shared the news.

“There is still a lot of work to be done to reach our ultimate goal of bringing a championship to Phoenix so we are thrilled to add James Jones to our staff,” said General Manager Ryan McDonough. “James has a wealth of experiences that will greatly benefit our organization. He is a three-time NBA Champion and has been one of the top executives with the National Basketball Players Association over the past few years. We welcome ‘Champ’ and his family to our Phoenix Suns family.”

The Cavaliers’ nickname for Jones was “Champ.” He won three NBA titles, all alongside LeBron James (two in Miami, one in Cleveland). Jones, a second-round pick in 2003, played 14 years in the NBA.

Jones played three of the best years of his career in Phoenix, from 2005-08. He averaged a career-high 9.3 points per game in 2005-06.

Naturally, people are wondering how LeBron is going to get by with his good buddy no longer by his side.

When Lebron finds out his sidekick James jones is gone😰 pic.twitter.com/5P6i6vtfHV — Calen McCullough (@CalenMccullough) July 19, 2017