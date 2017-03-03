Ad Unit
Friday, March 3, 2017

Jarrett Jack out 4-6 weeks with torn meniscus

March 3, 2017
by Larry Brown

Jarrett Jack Nets

Jarrett Jack tweeted on Friday about being “frustrated.” Now we know why.

The New Orleans Pelicans guard will miss 4-6 weeks with a torn meniscus, according to ESPN’s Justin Verrier.

Here’s the tweet Jack sent before the news came out, which explains his frustration.

Anyone would be upset about injuring their knee and being sidelined 4-6 weeks, but this is an even tougher pill to swallow for Jack.

Jack just returned last week from a torn ACL and finally made his season debut. Then he quickly got hurt, meaning his season might end with him only playing 33 minutes. This was a truly raw deal for the veteran point guard.


