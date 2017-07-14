Jason Kidd confirms mutual interest between Bucks, Derrick Rose

Point guard Derrick Rose and the Milwaukee Bucks have mutual interest, according to coach Jason Kidd.

Kidd told NBC Milwaukee’s Lance Allan that the two sides were interested in making a deal.

From @AmericanCentury champ, asked Jason Kidd about Derrick Rose "he has interest in Milwaukee and we also have interest in him." #Bucks pic.twitter.com/9rrNmQ6xpd — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) July 14, 2017

It doesn’t sound like things are much further along than that at this point, but it obviously means something if Kidd is prepared to go on the record with it.

Milwaukee is one of several teams that has registered interest in Rose. The point guard may have to settle for a short-term deal with a rebuilding project.