Friday, July 14, 2017

Jason Kidd confirms mutual interest between Bucks, Derrick Rose

July 14, 2017
by Grey Papke

Derrick Rose

Point guard Derrick Rose and the Milwaukee Bucks have mutual interest, according to coach Jason Kidd.

Kidd told NBC Milwaukee’s Lance Allan that the two sides were interested in making a deal.

It doesn’t sound like things are much further along than that at this point, but it obviously means something if Kidd is prepared to go on the record with it.

Milwaukee is one of several teams that has registered interest in Rose. The point guard may have to settle for a short-term deal with a rebuilding project.


