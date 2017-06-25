Report: Jason Williams injured in first BIG3 game

Ice Cube’s BIG3 league, which features exciting three-on-three dream matchups, officially held its inaugural game in Brooklyn on Sunday at the Barclays Center. And one of the largest early-season attractions was the return of White Chocolate, Jason Williams.

Fans poured into the arena wearing Williams jerseys and cheered as he hit the court. However, that enjoyment was short-lived as Williams appeared to suffered a relatively serious non-contact leg injury.

Jason Williams just looked like he may have seriously injured his right leg. Down in a ton of pain. Non-contact. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 25, 2017

More than a handful of reporters and fans hit Twitter with photos of Williams surrounded by teammates, opponents and coaches as he writhed in pain on the court.

Although Williams did eventually walk off under his own power, he did not return to the game. The good news is that he was able to put weight on his leg and even do a little light running in the locker-room.

George Gervin said Jason Williams was able to run when he went back to the locker room https://t.co/3Ty154Q8VO — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) June 25, 2017

A first-round pick of the Sacramento Kings in the 1998 NBA Draft, Williams quickly became a fan favorite for his electric ball handling skills and no-look passes. He helped spearhead the Kings’ exciting offensive run in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Orlando Magic and Miami Heat, where he won his only title in 2006.