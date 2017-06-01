JaVale McGee arrives for NBA Finals Game 1 wearing Shaq hat

JaVale McGee is using his first career NBA Finals appearance as an opportunity to flex on his No. 1 nemesis.

The Golden State Warriors big man arrived to the arena for Thursday’s Game 1 wearing none other than a Shaq hat, per NBC Sports Bay Area.

McGee and O’Neal had a longstanding feud dating back several years due to McGee’s constant inclusion in O’Neal’s “Shaqtin’ A Fool” segment on TNT. The bad blood between the two spilled over in ugly fashion earlier this year.

While the direct feud appears to have since ended, the subtle shots clearly have not.