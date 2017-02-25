JaVale McGee staying positive during beef with Shaq

Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee isn’t letting his ongoing beef with Shaquille O’Neal get him down.

With much of the last day revolving around the Twitter fight the two had over Shaq’s frequent potshots at him on TNT (read it here), McGee said Saturday that he was simply staying positive despite the exchange of words.

“You know me, I’m Mr. Positive,” McGee said, via Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News. “Just smiling my way to the top, that’s all.”

McGee is getting plenty of support from his teammates and the franchise, as the organization as a whole has gone straight to Turner Sports about the whole matter. At the end of the day, McGee has turned into a pretty solid player for the best team in basketball. You can’t blame him for getting sick of the criticism, but he’s living large right now.