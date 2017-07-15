JaVale McGee reportedly unhappy with Warriors

JaVale McGee and the Golden State Warriors may be headed towards divorce.

Marcus Thompson II of The Mercury News reported on Friday that McGee, who remains unsigned as an unrestricted free agent, is unhappy with the Warriors over the way the offseason has transpired.

Per Thompson:

At this point, the best recourse is bringing back JaVale McGee. But one source said he is not happy with the Warriors for not giving him a shot at the starting slot and giving all of the mid-level to free agent guard Nick Young. McGee believed his play this season earned him more minutes and money, and is looking for that on the market.

The 29-year-old journeyman McGee enjoyed a career resurgence with the Dubs in 2016-17, as his energy and athleticism proved valuable off the bench down the stretch of their title run. But he was only making the minimum and appeared to earn himself a sizable pay bump with his play. Instead though, Golden State re-signed starting center Zaza Pachulia to a $3.5 million deal and gave Nick Young the full $5.2 million mid-level exception, as alluded to above.

As a result, money is now rather tight for the rest of the Warriors’ supporting cast (even despite some major sacrificing by one of their stars), so a new home may inevitably be awaiting McGee.

H/T NBA Reddit