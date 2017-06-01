Fans went nuts over JaVale McGee’s sphynx cat
One fun fact about JaVale McGee shared during the NBA Finals predictably caused a bit of a stir online.
As McGee came in and began doing well for the Golden State Warriors during Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, ABC shared a graphic that contained some information about the Warriors center. One nugget from the graphic stood out more than the others — the fact that McGee owns a sphynx cat.
The reaction online was pretty funny. Here’s a roundup of the Twitter responses:
JaVale McGee. pic.twitter.com/To4m8ZhfAo
— J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) June 2, 2017
JaVery fancy cat pic.twitter.com/uguJD0nx78
— Danny (@recordsANDradio) June 2, 2017
Imagine the facts about himself Javale offered before everyone agreed to go with "owns a sphynx cat" pic.twitter.com/ztbt1BYVTz
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 2, 2017
So they"ll put "Owns A Sphynx Cat" on a graphic but not "Owns a Rat-tail" ??? #JavaleMcGee pic.twitter.com/OsQJdaoolq
— Chris Law (@ChrisLaw) June 2, 2017
They ran out of things to write pic.twitter.com/1ye2veqoF9
— Hayley Byrnes (@HayleyByrnes) June 2, 2017
When your third résumé line involves your pet. pic.twitter.com/rDlYBkrkgO
— Scott @ WFNY (@WFNYScott) June 2, 2017
What is a sphynx cat?
— Mark Ennis (@MarkEnnis) June 2, 2017
Sphynx The Process pic.twitter.com/hNIzPLyXmI
— Darryn Albert (@dirnted13) June 2, 2017