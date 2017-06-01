Ad Unit
Thursday, June 1, 2017

Fans went nuts over JaVale McGee’s sphynx cat

by Larry Brown

JaVale McGee cat

One fun fact about JaVale McGee shared during the NBA Finals predictably caused a bit of a stir online.

As McGee came in and began doing well for the Golden State Warriors during Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, ABC shared a graphic that contained some information about the Warriors center. One nugget from the graphic stood out more than the others — the fact that McGee owns a sphynx cat.

The reaction online was pretty funny. Here’s a roundup of the Twitter responses:


