Friday, August 18, 2017

Jay-Z says he bought three pairs of Big Baller Brand shoes

August 18, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Jay Z

Big Baller Brand apparently has at least one notable celebrity backer.

In an appearance Friday on TIDAL’s “The Rap Radar Podcast,” rap mogul Jay-Z said he bought three pairs of Big Baller Brand shoes. Jay-Z gave credit to and expressed his support for LaVar Ball, as transcribed by JMKTV.

For his part, Hov obviously knows a thing or two about sports business and starting your own company from the ground up. While LaVar, son Lonzo, and the Big Baller Brand are often the butt of jokes, they are at least embarking on an admirable venture, and Jay-Z, for one, respects it.

