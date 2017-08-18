Jay-Z says he bought three pairs of Big Baller Brand shoes

Big Baller Brand apparently has at least one notable celebrity backer.

In an appearance Friday on TIDAL’s “The Rap Radar Podcast,” rap mogul Jay-Z said he bought three pairs of Big Baller Brand shoes. Jay-Z gave credit to and expressed his support for LaVar Ball, as transcribed by JMKTV.

"He may go about things wrong, he may have a big mouth….but I bought three pairs…..That man has a vision of his own." — Jessie (@JMKTV) August 18, 2017

"Why wouldn't I support him? He feels like he can move culture and his son got a big enough name and a big enough brand that they can do it" — Jessie (@JMKTV) August 18, 2017

For his part, Hov obviously knows a thing or two about sports business and starting your own company from the ground up. While LaVar, son Lonzo, and the Big Baller Brand are often the butt of jokes, they are at least embarking on an admirable venture, and Jay-Z, for one, respects it.

