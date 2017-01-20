Jaylen Brown, Jonathon Simmons reportedly invited to dunk contest

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest could be getting some new blood this year.

In an appearance this week on CSN New England’s Post Up, Boston Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown confirmed that he has been invited to participate in the All-Star Weekend competition but is currently undecided if he will accept.

Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News adds that Spurs shooting guard Jonathon Simmons will be invited to compete as well.

Meanwhile, source tells me #NBA plans to invite Jonathon Simmons to participate in the Slam Dunk contest #Spurs — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) January 20, 2017

Neither player is a household name, but both would be strong choices to participate as they have already treated us to a number of jaw-dropping in-game dunks this season.

It stands to reason that reigning back-to-back champion Zach LaVine and runner-up Aaron Gordon will be invited back to round out the field and settle some unfinished business from last year, so this could be one of our deepest pools of dunkers in a long time.