Report: Jayson Tatum works out for Celtics

A new name has emerged in relation to the Boston Celtics as they recalibrate their approach after trading down for the No. 3 pick.

The Celtics hosted Duke forward Jayson Tatum for a workout on Monday, sources told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. It was indicated that Tatum’s shooting and footwork impressed the Celtics, who have an eye on him at No. 3 overall.

The Celtics are also said to be interested in forward Josh Jackson with the pick, as he is likely to be available. He has yet to work out for the Celtics, though they would like him to, and hope to make some progress on that front this week.

Tatum averaged 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in his first and only season at Duke.