Jazz fans burn Gordon Hayward jerseys

Gordon Hayward’s decision to sign with the Celtics was predictably not received well by Jazz fans.

Last year on the 4th of July, it was Thunder fans who felt betrayed and angry as Kevin Durant announced he would be leaving Oklahoma City to join the Warriors. This year, Jazz fans are feeling the same way.

On Tuesday, Hayward announced via an article at The Players’ Tribune his days as a member of the Jazz are over and he will be joining the Celtics to play for his college coach Brad Stevens. Celtics fan were obviously elated. Jazz fans had decidedly different emotions. Some burned Hayward jerseys and posted videos to social media along with the hashtag #betrayward. Take a look and listen below.

The Jazz is the only franchise Hayward has played for since being selected No. 9 overall in 2010. Those who support the team have watched Hayward grow from a rookie to an All-Star this past season and blossom into one of the better players in the NBA. It’s certainly understandable they would feel hurt by his decision. Hopefully, it wont be as bad as when Dwyane Wade left Miami.