Jazz GM thinks Rodney Hood can be primary scorer: ‘It’s time for us to move on’

The Utah Jazz aren’t hanging their heads over Gordon Hayward’s departure.

Speaking with the media on Wednesday, Jazz GM Dennis Lindsey said the team believes Rodney Hood can be a primary scorer, per Andy Larsen of KSL.

Dennis Lindsey: "We believe Rodney Hood can be a primary scorer. It's time for us to pivot, it's time for us to move on." — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) July 6, 2017

The 24-year-old Hood averaged 12.7 points per game in 2016-17, his third season in the NBA. He was the team’s fourth-leading scorer behind Hayward, George Hill, and Rudy Gobert. But Hayward and Hill are both now gone, leaving behind a combined 28.2 shot attempts per game.

Hood struggles to stay healthy at times — he has appeared in 60 or more games only once in his career thus far. But at 6-foot-8, Hood is a versatile, rangy scoring threat on the wing and should be up for the post-Hayward challenge.

Image via Utah Jazz on YouTube