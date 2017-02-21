Report: Jazz interested in bringing Deron Williams back

The Utah Jazz are trying to party like it’s 2008 all over again.

According to a report by ESPN’s Tim MacMahon and Marc Stein on Tuesday, the Jazz have expressed interest in re-acquiring Dallas Mavericks point guard Deron Williams via trade.

Story going online now: Sources tell @ESPNSteinLine and me Utah has expressed interest in re-acquring Deron Williams via trade with Mavs. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 22, 2017

Williams, 32, played his first six NBA seasons in Utah and enjoyed the best years of his career there, averaging 17.3 points and 9.1 assists per game in a Jazz uniform. His time with the team ended in 2011 when he was traded to the then-New Jersey Nets for a package that included current Jazz big Derrick Favors. Williams was also teammates on the Nets for several seasons with another current Utah player, Joe Johnson.

The Jazz could use some added backcourt depth with George Hill’s durability issues, Alec Burks still shaking the rust off after his own injuries, and Dante Exum having another disappointing season. The Mavericks still want to compete for the eighth seed in the West and don’t appear inclined to sell off their veterans in bulk. But Williams has become a bit unnecessary for them with Yogi Ferrell’s emergence and J.J. Barea’s impending return, so perhaps the Jazz could make the reunion a reality by offering the Mavs a decent enough return for the three-time All-Star.