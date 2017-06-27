Ad Unit
Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Report: Jazz interested in Ricky Rubio trade

June 27, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Ricky Rubio

Ricky Rubio is drawing some interest from within the Northwest Division.

According to a report by Marc Stein of ESPN on Tuesday, the Utah Jazz have expressed interest in trading for the Minnesota Timberwolves point guard.

The 26-year-old Rubio had career-highs in points (11.1) and assists per game (9.1) last season. He has two years and about $29 million left on his contract.

Rubio’s name has been ever-present in trade rumors these last few years, and Minnesota’s recent acquisition of Jimmy Butler seems to have strengthened their resolve to move the Spaniard. As for the Jazz, incumbent starting point guard George Hill is an unrestricted free agent this summer. Swinging a deal for Rubio, who is a better playmaker than Hill and is just as strong on the defensive end, could prove to be the more cost-effective option for them.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus