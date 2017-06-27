Report: Jazz interested in Ricky Rubio trade

Ricky Rubio is drawing some interest from within the Northwest Division.

According to a report by Marc Stein of ESPN on Tuesday, the Utah Jazz have expressed interest in trading for the Minnesota Timberwolves point guard.

Follow-up to yesterday's Ricky Rubio story: League sources say Utah is among the teams to express trade interest in the veteran point guard. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 27, 2017

The 26-year-old Rubio had career-highs in points (11.1) and assists per game (9.1) last season. He has two years and about $29 million left on his contract.

Rubio’s name has been ever-present in trade rumors these last few years, and Minnesota’s recent acquisition of Jimmy Butler seems to have strengthened their resolve to move the Spaniard. As for the Jazz, incumbent starting point guard George Hill is an unrestricted free agent this summer. Swinging a deal for Rubio, who is a better playmaker than Hill and is just as strong on the defensive end, could prove to be the more cost-effective option for them.