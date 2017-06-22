Ad Unit
Report: Jazz receiving heavy interest in Derrick Favors

June 22, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Could one of the longest-tenured members of the Utah Jazz be on the move?

Jody Genessy of the Deseret News reports on Thursday that the Jazz are receiving “a lot of interest” in big man Derrick Favors.

Favors, 25, has one year and $12 million left on his contract. He had a down year in 2016-17 with averages of 9.5 points and 6.1 rebounds a game, perhaps due to his customary injury struggles that limited him to just 50 appearances.

The former No. 3 overall pick is a two-way player who probably hasn’t peaked yet, but the health risk he poses may limit his trade value somewhat. Still, the Jazz have some major orders of business to attend to this offseason, and moving Favors could help give them more flexibility in order to do so.


