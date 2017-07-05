Ad Unit
Jazz think Ricky Rubio can be their Jason Kidd

July 5, 2017
by Larry Brown

The Utah Jazz are planning on Ricky Rubio having quite the role for the team next season.

Jazz GM Dennis Lindsey was on NBATV while the channel aired Summer League coverage, and he talked about the team’s plans for Rubio.

Kidd never really shot the ball well — he was a 40 percent career shooter — but the guy was a great passer and exceptional rebounder for a guard. He twice averaged over eight boards per game, and also averaged 8.7 assists per game during his career, not to mention just shy of two steals per game.

Rubio doesn’t rebound, shoot the three-ball or create nearly as well as Kidd did. He’s a fine player, but comparing him to a future Hall of Famer and expecting him to play at that level is a major stretch.


