Report: Minnesota trading Ricky Rubio to Utah for first-round pick

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz are finalizing a trade involving Ricky Rubio, according to reports.

ESPN’s Marc Stein says Utah will send a 2018 first-round pick to Minnesota for Rubio.

I'm told Minnesota will be get a 2018 first-round pound to trade Ricky Rubio into Utah cap space. @tribjazz first to report deal happening — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 30, 2017

Rubio has been a part of trade talks dating back to last year when Minnesota drafted Kris Dunn, who was recently shipped out to Chicago in the Jimmy Butler deal. Despite that, rumors have persisted about Rubio being on the trade block.

News of Rubio being traded to Utah likely signifies much more for the Jazz. They probably are acquiring him with the knowledge that guard George Hill is leaving in free agency. That could spell even worse news for the Jazz considering top free agent Gordon Hayward’s fate reportedly was tied to whether Hill returned to the team.