Jeanie Buss compares Lonzo Ball to Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss believes in the Lonzo Ball hype just as much as the rest of us do.

In an appearance Thursday on AM 570 LA’s “The Petros and Money Show,” Buss compared Ball to all-time Laker greats Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson.

“No other draft pick, except maybe Kobe Bryant, has had this kind of excitement about him,” she said of Ball, per Corey Hansford of Lakers Nation.

“There’s something special about Lonzo,” she continued. “I think because he just wants to play basketball, he’s selfless. He has a certain charisma and I think the fact that his teammates at UCLA loved playing with him and all the nice things that they have to say about him, I think he’s going to bring an element that’s very similar to Magic Johnson.”

It’s obviously a lofty comparison to say the least, as Bryant and Johnson are arguably the two greatest Lakers ever. But even Johnson himself appears to be buying into the hype, so Ball will have much to deliver on in his rookie season.