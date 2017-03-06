Jeanie Buss reportedly calls brother Jim ‘completely unfit’ to run Lakers in court documents

The legal battle over controlling ownership of the Los Angeles Lakers has grown more personal between siblings.

TMZ Sports shared the content of court documents filed by owner Jeanie Buss in an attempt to block her brothers, Jim and Johnny, from deposing her as controlling owner. The documents argue that her late father, Dr. Jerry Buss, always intended for her to take charge of the franchise, and paint a particularly unflattering portrait of Jim, who was fired as executive vice president last month.

“It must be pointed out that Jim has already proven to be completely unfit even in an executive vice president role,” Jeanie Buss said in the documents.

Jeanie went on to say that Jim was given “ample time” to improve the Lakers in his position, and even went as far as saying that she hired Magic Johnson “to turn around the damage done by Jim Buss.” She also argued that Jim was trying to oust her in retaliation after she fired him.

Jeanie Buss recently blocked an attempt by her brothers to depose her as controlling owner. It’s likely just the beginning of legal wrangling and bad blood.