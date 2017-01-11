Jeff Hornacek: Derrick Rose fine was ‘pretty hefty’

Derrick Rose was back in the lineup for the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, and his punishments from the team for missing Monday’s game appear to be over for now.

Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek said on Wednesday that Rose will not be punished by the team beyond the fine he was levied. The fine was a hefty one at that, according to the coach.

Hornacek said was "pretty hefty fine", indicating for game missed. They would be 1/110th of wage or about $200,000. — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) January 11, 2017

Rose was fined for missing Monday’s game without providing notice to the team. He essentially went AWOL and did not speak with the team while he had a family issue involving his mom.

The Knicks point guard appreciates that the team is giving him his space.

“They’ve been giving me my space – like anyone coming back,” Rose said Wednesday via the New York Post. “They just don’t want me to feel hounded. … They know I’m alright. I’m a professional, been in this before.”

Hornacek said there wasn’t additional punishment beyond the fine because of the nature of the matter.

“If there’s something serious with family and you got to go, just make sure to call us and let us know and go that route,” Hornacek said. “He understands that now. It wasn’t handled great by him.”