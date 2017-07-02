Ad Unit
Jeff Hornacek expects Kristaps Porzingis to remain with Knicks

July 2, 2017
by Grey Papke

Kristaps Porzingis

Now that the New York Knicks have parted ways with Phil Jackson, Kristaps Porzingis’s future with the organization appears secure.

Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said Sunday that he had no reason to believe Porzingis would be traded before the start of next season.

This is no surprise. Most of the problems Porzingis and the Knicks may have had with each other centered around Jackson, and even when Phil was in charge, there didn’t seem to be a lot of desire to aggressively shop him. Things will probably be smoothed over in training camp and life will go on, with Porzingis becoming the centerpiece of the team.


