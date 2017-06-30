Ad Unit
Jeff Teague expected to sign with Timberwolves

June 30, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

The Timberwolves could use help at the point guard position and it appears reinforcements are coming in the form of Jeff Teague.

Minnesota sent Kris Dunn to the Bulls in the trade that got them Jimmy Butler. They are also sending Ricky Rubio to the Jazz.

The Timberwolves may not have to wait long to fill the void as ESPN’s Marc Stein and USA Today’s Sam Amick both reported on Friday it is very likely Teague joins Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins, and Jimmy Butler in Minnesota.

Earlier this week, it appeared there was mutual interest between Teague and the Knicks. A couple of days later, that appears to no longer be the case.

The Timberwolves last made the playoffs in 2004. However, with Towns, Wiggins, Butler, and Teague, expectations around Minnesota would (and should) be playoffs or bust.


