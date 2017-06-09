Internet reacts to Jeff Van Gundy defending Khloe Kardashian

Jeff Van Gundy’s passionate rant in support of Khloe Kardashian during Game 4 of the NBA Finals caught everyone off guard, and led to multiple reactions.

Some agreed with Van Gundy for saying that you shouldn’t blame Khloe Kardashian for boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s playoff struggles, while others felt it was called for. Either way, people were buzzing about it.

Here’s a look at some of the Twitter reactions to the Van Gundy rant:

I need Jeff Van Gundy's thoughts on how the Delonte West rumors effected the 2009-10 Cavs — Clemzingis (@TheClemReport) June 10, 2017

JVG: "This Kardashian thing is ridiculous. Did we blame LeBron's wife when he struggled?" We said Delonte West slept with his mom, dude. — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) June 10, 2017

Jeff Van Gundy definitely went heel on us and signed a deal under the table to guest star on Keeping Up With The Kardashians — Clemzingis (@TheClemReport) June 10, 2017

JVG be keeping up with them Kardashians https://t.co/9pJFYWPdYr — Andrew Groover (@APGroover) June 10, 2017

Jeff Van Gundy did a better job defending Khloe Kardashian than Kyrie Irving has done defending Steph Curry — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) June 10, 2017

What if Khloe is Tristian's good luck charm? … maybe that's where his game went. #NBAFinals — Jill Munroe (@StilettoJill) June 10, 2017

When you hear Jeff Van Gundy saying it's not your fault pic.twitter.com/rT7j1iA2w6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 10, 2017

Did the Kardashian family pay for the comments from Van Gundy and Mark Jackson? That was weird. — Andy Gray (@AndyGray35) June 10, 2017

No offense to JVG, but anyone who has seen what Lamar went thru… isn't coming to that family's defense. Sorry — Jorge Sedano (@SedanoESPN) June 10, 2017

alright that does it, where can I buy my Khloe jersey? — Darryn Albert (@dirnted13) June 10, 2017

*deletes sarcastic tweet about Tristan Thompson after being shamed by Jeff Van Gundy* — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) June 10, 2017

I guess JVG doesn't remember when Stephen A. went after Ayesha Curry … — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 10, 2017