Jeff Van Gundy passionately defends Khloe Kardashian

Those who tuned into Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night were probably looking to see whether or not the Cavaliers would put up a fight and avoid a sweep. What they probably didn’t expect was to hear one of the announcers passionately defend Khloe Kardashian.

But that’s what happened.

Jeff Van Gundy, who is no stranger to voicing controversial and strong opinions, sternly defended Khloe against those scapegoating her for boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s struggles:

Jeff Van Gundy talking about Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian. Kourtney Kardashian in the video too. pic.twitter.com/VmcpjpWd1K — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) June 10, 2017

Thompson was held scoreless in two of the first three NBA Finals games and failed to grab more than four rebounds in any of the games. That led many to criticize him, with some blaming the infamous Kardashian curse (more on that here).

Van Gundy may defend Kardashian in this case, but the evidence of the Kardashians providing distractions and altering the lives of their significant others is strong. Heck, one NBA player recently said he got better once he stopped dating her.

However, in the case of the NBA Finals, Thompson’s struggles probably are more about the bad matchup the Warriors pose for him than who he’s dating.