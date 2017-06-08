Officials say Jeff Withey acted in ‘self-defense’ against ex Kennedy Summers

Jeff Withey was accused of domestic violence back in April by his ex-girlfriend, but the Utah Jazz center is not going to be charged.

According to TMZ, investigators have determined that Withey acted in “self-defense” during a July 2016 physical altercation with Kennedy Summers, a former Playboy Playmate. Withey reportedly admitted to using force against Summers and leaving bruises on her thigh, but police determined that Summers initiated the contact when she jumped on Withey and started hitting him. Officials also stated that Withey “never admits to striking (Summers) out of anger.”

The findings were brought to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, and prosecutors have decided they will not move forward with the case.

Withey and Summers were engaged last year, but they broke up after Summers accused Withey of cheating and called him out on social media. The physical altercation happened right around that time. Withey later sent a series of tweets claiming the allegations were baseless, which you can read here.