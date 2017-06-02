Jerry Colangelo worried about ‘the people around’ Lonzo Ball

We have real evidence that there is at least some concern from a team near the top of the draft about Lonzo Ball’s entourage.

Jerry Colangelo, Philadelphia 76ers special advisor and father of general manager Bryan Colangelo, voiced his concerns about “the people around” Ball — almost certainly a reference to the guard’s controversial father, LaVar.

"I think (Lonzo) Ball is a terrific prospect… (but) I think it's going to be challenge with the people around him." -Jerry Colangelo — Carlin & Reese (@CarlinReeseWIP) June 2, 2017

Colangelo did clarify that he did still think Ball was worthy of a high draft pick.

"I don't think teams should bypass (Lonzo Ball) because they have those concerns. At the end of the day, what wins in this league is talent" — Carlin & Reese (@CarlinReeseWIP) June 2, 2017

The conclusions are similar to those drawn by other general managers — Ball’s draft status likely won’t be impacted by LaVar’s antics. It’s interesting to hear it coming from a team that Ball might be willing to work out for, though. In the end, it’s likely irrelevant — Ball is widely expected to go to the Los Angeles Lakers at No. 2 overall, a pick ahead of Philadelphia’s.

