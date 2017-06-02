Ad Unit
Friday, June 2, 2017

Jerry Colangelo worried about ‘the people around’ Lonzo Ball

June 2, 2017
by Grey Papke

Lonzo Ball

We have real evidence that there is at least some concern from a team near the top of the draft about Lonzo Ball’s entourage.

Jerry Colangelo, Philadelphia 76ers special advisor and father of general manager Bryan Colangelo, voiced his concerns about “the people around” Ball — almost certainly a reference to the guard’s controversial father, LaVar.

Colangelo did clarify that he did still think Ball was worthy of a high draft pick.

The conclusions are similar to those drawn by other general managers — Ball’s draft status likely won’t be impacted by LaVar’s antics. It’s interesting to hear it coming from a team that Ball might be willing to work out for, though. In the end, it’s likely irrelevant — Ball is widely expected to go to the Los Angeles Lakers at No. 2 overall, a pick ahead of Philadelphia’s.

H/T CBS Sports


