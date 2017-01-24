Report: Jerry West taken to hospital after medical scare

Basketball Hall of Famer Jerry West was taken to the hospital after having a medical scare on Tuesday, but he is doing better now, according to a report.

TMZ Sports says West was at a country club in Los Angeles when he had a medical issue. One person said he collapsed, while another said he fell.

The 78-year-old was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and is now said to be doing better.

The 14-time All-Star and two-time NBA Executive of the Year is a board member for the Golden State Warriors.