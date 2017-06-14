Jerry West reportedly taking job with Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly are adding a big name to their braintrust.

SI’s Jack McCallum reports that Jerry West has decided to leave the Golden State Warriors to take a similar position with the Clippers. West had been serving as a board member for the Warriors and has helped transform the franchise.

In addition to being a Hall of Fame player, the 79-year-old helped build the Lakers into a championship team during the ’80s as their GM. He then became a GM at Memphis and led them to successful seasons before taking the job with Golden State.

West, who was a lifelong Laker, reportedly wanted to return to his franchise badly, but the team instead turned to Magic Johnson for their new administration. Now West will try to help the Clippers remain the dominant team in town over the Lakers.