Jim Buss looking forward to working with Magic Johnson ‘for years to come’

Magic Johnson and Jim Buss have very much not gotten along in recent years, but now that Magic is back with the Los Angeles Lakers, they’re going to have to find a way to coexist.

Buss, the team’s co-owner and executive vice president of basketball operations, started that process by reaching out to Johnson, just hired as a special advisor to Jeanie Buss, to determine how to proceed.

Jim Buss was also full of praise for Johnson in comments made to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

“I’m taking Magic at face value, that he’s here to help,” Buss said. “He’s one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Who wouldn’t value his opinion? I’m excited to work with Magic for years to come.”

Of course, in the past, Magic’s opinion – of Jim in particular – has been extremely negative. It’s not entirely clear what his presence, particularly when he’s always been very close to Jeanie but not Jim, will mean for the team’s future. Johnson’s role and input will be significant, linking the basketball operations headed by Jim to the business side of things that is handled by Jeanie. If anyone fails to coexist, things could get ugly, and despite what they say, there is probably a healthy amount of mutual skepticism and distrust shared by Jim Buss and Johnson.