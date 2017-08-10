Jim Harrick: Lamar Odom wants to play in BIG3

Lamar Odom appeared done with the game of basketball, but has apparently had a change of heart.

Jim Harrick, Odom’s close friend and Rhode Island coach, told TMZ Sports he recently talked to the basketball star who informed him he was pumped about the idea of potentially joining Ice Cube’s BIG3 league.

“I talked to him the other day,” Harrick said. “He told me before he didn’t want to play anymore, but this three-on-three [league] has got him excited. . . He can compete if he gets in shape. He’s got to get in shape.

“If he can get in shape, he can play with anybody.”

Odom recently opened up about the dark moments of his cocaine addiction for The Players’ Tribune, sparing no detail in the story leading up to his overdose at a Nevada brothel in 2015 — an overdose that nearly took his life.

“At that point in my life, I was doing coke every day. Pretty much every second of free time that I had, I was doing coke. I couldn’t control it,” Odom wrote in the editorial.

Odom insists he’s now completely clean and sober, so a return to basketball — even the BIG3 — would be a welcomed and needed change-of-pace for the former first-round draft pick and two-time NBA champion.