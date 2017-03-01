Report: Jimmer Fredette eyeing NBA return in March

The NBA rumor mill is back to pulling up from Jimmer Range.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reports on Wednesday that former No. 10 overall pick Jimmer Fredette, who was just named International MVP of the Chinese Basketball Association averaging 37.5 points per game for the Shanghai Sharks, is beginning to engage NBA teams on a return in March.

Sources: China MVP, Jimmer Fredette, playing for Shanghai in playoffs, starting to engage NBA teams on March return. He's scored 37.5 PPG. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) March 1, 2017

The 28-year-old Fredette recently made headlines with this obscene scoring performance last month and is also averaging 7.8 rebounds per game, 4.2 assists, and 1.7 steals per game in the CBA.

But the ex-BYU star’s track record in the NBA is significantly less impressive. Fredette bounced around five teams in five seasons after being drafted in 2011 and holds career averages of 6.0 points, 1.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.4 steals per game. But through it all, he has always maintained an unwavering belief in his ability to still make it in the Association, so let’s see if some team in need of threes and memes decides to throw him a bone.