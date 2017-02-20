Jimmy Butler expects to stay in Chicago unless ‘something crazy happens’

Jimmy Butler thinks the smart money is on him staying with the Chicago Bulls through the trade deadline.

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times on Monday, Butler feels that he won’t be moved unless “something crazy happens.” Cowley also adds that the Bulls have been taking calls on Butler but haven’t been making them.

The 27-year-old Butler is Chicago’s franchise player right now and one of the five best wing players in the game today. But the Bulls have probably the jankiest roster construction in the league, and the jury is still out on Butler’s tenability as that long-term building block given his supposed friction with head coach Fred Hoiberg and distrust of team management.

At least one Eastern Conference contender is putting on the full-court press for Butler, and with the way the last few months in the NBA have been the exact epitome of something crazy happening (e.g. Kevin Durant to the Golden State Warriors, Dwyane Wade leaving the Miami Heat, and, most recently, DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans), you never really know what’s going to transpire anymore.