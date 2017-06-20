Jimmy Butler reportedly wants to remain with Bulls

Jimmy Butler has been mentioned in trade talks of late, but there is one hurdle: he reportedly wants to remain with the Chicago Bulls.

Both ESPN’s Marc Stein and TNT’s David Aldridge report that the Cleveland Cavaliers were told Butler wants to stay in Chicago rather than go to Cleveland.

Per source, Jimmy Butler has informed Cavs that he wants to stay in Chicago rather than be traded to Cleveland. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) June 21, 2017

Stein specifically says Butler is intent upon returning the Bulls to greatness in the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland has been looking to upgrade its roster since losing the NBA Finals to the Warriors in five games and has been in talks to get either Butler or Paul George.

George will be a free agent after next season, while Butler is under contract for two more seasons and has a player option for the third.