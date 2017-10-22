Jimmy Butler did not want Ricky Rubio in Timberwolves’ locker room

Jimmy Butler had no interest in fraternizing with a former Timberwolves player after facing him on Saturday night.

The Star Tribune’s Jerry Zgoda reported on Saturday that Butler told authorities not to let Ricky Rubio into Minnesota’s locker room if he tried to visit following a game between the T-Wolves and Rubio’s new team, the Utah Jazz.

One leftover from last night: Jimmy B informed the authorities after the game not to allow Ricky into “my locker room” if he tried to visit — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) October 21, 2017

Minnesota won the game 100-97. Rubio had a fine statistical line against his former team and is trying to show what he can do in a bigger role. But Utah is his team now, and the Timberwolves, who drafted him No. 5 overall in 2009 have a new culture. Butler clearly doesn’t want the two things mixing now. You have to respect his attitude.