pixel 1
header
Monday, October 23, 2017

Jimmy Butler did not want Ricky Rubio in Timberwolves’ locker room

October 22, 2017
by Larry Brown

Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler had no interest in fraternizing with a former Timberwolves player after facing him on Saturday night.

The Star Tribune’s Jerry Zgoda reported on Saturday that Butler told authorities not to let Ricky Rubio into Minnesota’s locker room if he tried to visit following a game between the T-Wolves and Rubio’s new team, the Utah Jazz.

Minnesota won the game 100-97. Rubio had a fine statistical line against his former team and is trying to show what he can do in a bigger role. But Utah is his team now, and the Timberwolves, who drafted him No. 5 overall in 2009 have a new culture. Butler clearly doesn’t want the two things mixing now. You have to respect his attitude.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus