Jimmy Butler’s trainer rips Bulls on Twitter after trade

It remains unclear what Jimmy Butler thinks about being traded by the Chicago Bulls, but one member of his inner circle doesn’t seem sorry to see him go.

Travelle Gaines, Butler’s personal trainer, sent a scathing tweet shortly after Butler’s trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves was made official, and he pulled no punches against Chicago general manager Gar Forman.

0-82.worst culture in the league.I met drug dealers with better morals then their GM. He is a liar and everyone knows — Travelle Gaines (@travellegaines) June 23, 2017

Notably, Gaines sent the tweet from Paris, where Butler is currently staying.

Obviously, there’s no way of knowing whether Gaines’s views are at all representative of Butler’s. The guard himself, it is said, wanted to stay in Chicago. Whatever the case, there is clearly some ill will in Butler’s camp toward Forman, team vice president John Paxson, and the organization as a whole.