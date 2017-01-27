Ad Unit
Jimmy Butler walked off court after committing foul (Video)

January 27, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Jimmy Butler didn’t waste any time heading to the bench after committing a foul.

During the second quarter of Friday’s game between the Bulls and Heat, Jimmy Butler was called for a loose ball foul on Willie Reed. After the whistle blew, Butler immediately walked off the court to the bench and sat down. As Stacey King noted on the broadcast, the Bulls didn’t have anyone ready to sub in for Butler. A few seconds later, Taj Gibson entered the game for him.

As ESPN’s Nick Friedell adds, Butler was in the midst of a frustrating evening and that foul certainly did not help matters.

This is just a continuation in what has been a frustrating week for the Bulls star. After Wednesday’s game, Butler expressed displeasure with teammates. You can read his comments here. As if head coach Fred Hoiberg didn’t have enough to answer questions about, he will now have Friday’s moment as well.


